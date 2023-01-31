Penn State Football: What Is the Future of Penn State’s Offensive Line

Penn State’s James Franklin spent the entire season deflecting questions about his improved Offensive line, leaving others to gauge its progress. Even during the Lions’ five-game win streak to close the year, Franklin limited his report card.

But clearly, the 2022 team field among the best, and most resilient, Offensive lines of Franklin’s nine seasons at Penn State.

The Lions improved from 13th to fourth in the Big Ten in rushing offense, increasing their per-game rushing average by 73 yards and their per-carry average from 3.2 to 4.8. Penn State scored 11 rushing touchdowns in 2021; they scored 28 last season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button