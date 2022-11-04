Penn State Football: The Future is Now

With two losses on the record, is it time for Penn State Football to look to the future?

Last Saturday’s game against Ohio State resulted in yet another disheartening defeat for Penn State football.

The 44-31 score knocked Penn State out of any conference championship or national playoff hopes.

Many fans in Nittany Nation have been hoping for a change at quarterback from the Venerable Sean Clifford to highly touted five-star freshman Phenom Drew Allar. I have long been a Clifford supporter, believing that Sean’s experience was more valuable than Drew’s enormous potential.

This latest loss to Ohio State, however, changes the landscape for Penn State football and giving the starting nod at QB to Allar could have long lasting implications for the future of Penn State football.

The first result, however, could be more immediate. Teams that are knocked out of national playoff Races often lose their motivation for their remaining games. A fanbase with dreams of Big Ten Championship might lose a little interest and decide to stay home instead of braving the elements on a blustery and cold November’s day.

Starting Allar at QB injects instant excitement and enthusiasm into a team that may have otherwise started to just go through the motions. The upcoming games against Indiana and Maryland go from just regular Big Ten games between disappointing teams Allar’s first start (Indiana) and Allar’s first home start (Maryland). Penn State football once again becomes must-see TV.

Recruiting

Quite often high school recruits will choose a school on players that are already there. What better way to sell Penn State to a highly recruited wide receiver than to show him tape of the QB that will be throwing him the ball? Any offensive lineman would want to come and block for a backfield featuring five-star athletes at both the quarterback and running back positions.

Next season

When West Virginia visits Happy Valley next year to kick off the 2023 campaign, it will be the first time since 2013 (Syracuse) that Penn State has opened its season with a non-conference Power 5 program. Installing Allar as the starting QB now not only gives 4 regular season games but also a Bowl game against a high caliber opponent. All of which should give Allar some early success and confidence to build on for the start of next season.

In closing, Sean Clifford has been a fantastic steward for the Penn State program for the past four years. While the results have not always been positive, the tenacity and Moxie he has shown in the face of great adversity has been inspirational. Yet his greatest contribution to the program may not have even occurred.

By providing Allar with training tips and pointers that can only be learned from another player, Clifford’s impact on the program could go much further than the games he won while he played.