Penn State football recruiting profile: S King Mack

Penn State attached the Class of 2023 hard at the safety position, and the efforts paid off in a big way. Penn State ended up with a strong trio of safeties in the Class of 2023 with all three coming out of the south. Among those key recruits in the typical SEC territory is a standout from Florida with one of the coolest names in the recruiting class, King Mack.

Mack committed to Penn State over the summer and signed his letter of intent in the early signing period to make his journey to Penn State a reality. Mack has already been highlighted as a player that could be most likely to receive some early playing time in 2023 as Penn State will have a starting job to fill in 2023 with the departure of Ji’Ayir Brown. Even if King doesn’t slide right into a starting job, fans should still anticipate hearing his name next fall as Penn State’s secondary looks to be one of the Deepest in the Big Ten.

Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s key additions in the Class of 2023.

King Mack’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 89 19 6 Rivals 4 – 63 27 ESPN 4 103 26 38 On3 Recruiting 4 99 26 8 247 Composite 4 110 27 8

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, FL Projected Position Safety Height 5′-10″ Weight 175 lbs Class 2023

Recruitment

Offers

