Penn State football recruiting Junior Day 3 Roundup (Saturday night)

Penn State football and head coach James Franklin are playing host to their third and final big recruiting Junior Day of January this weekend. And that means the VIP content has been coming fast and Furious here at Lions247.

So you don’t miss anything, we are posting links to all of our VIP recruiting stories since last Monday (Jan. 23) right here. The latest content is at the top, and we will be updating this frequently so stop back often.

Not yet a member at the VIP level? This is a GREAT time to come on board via our limited-time 75% OFF LIONS247 SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL.

But hurry, because time is running out. Here are the links. If you are not a subscriber, you can read all of the content retroactively once you sign up.

• Visitors List: Penn State Junior Day

• Junior Day visit leads to offer for in-state 2025 DB Antwan Black Jr.

• Top247 LB Jeremiah Beasley adds Penn State offer during Junior Day visit

• Penn State impresses top-ranked 2025 QB Bryce Underwood and his family

• Penn State offers ’24 WR Sage Clawges

• Previewing Penn State’s final Junior Day of January

• Penn State ‘most definitely a contender’ to land LSU LB commit Xavier Atkins

• OL Robby Martin shares highlights of his latest Penn State visit

• Tampa WR slated to attend Penn State Junior Day

• Tyler’s Morning Tidbits: Early look at Penn State’s upcoming Junior Day

• CB Omillio Agard raves about the latest Penn State visit

• Maryland EDGE Devon Baxter earns Penn State offer

• Tyler’s Morning Tidbits: Recruit feedback on Marques Hagans hire + Latest on top 2023 Targyou don’t

• OT Chimdy Onoh will announce his college choice on signing day

• North Carolina WR Terrell Anderson talks Penn State offer

• What does Marques Hagans bring to Penn State as a recruiter?

• Top247 ATH Josiah Brown ‘loved’ Penn State visit

• Marques Hagans hire adds to Virginia ATH Mekhai White’s interest in Penn State

• Four-star CB Terhyon Nichols Recaps Penn State junior day