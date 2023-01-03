Penn State Football Picks Up Graduate Transfer Wideout Devin Carter

It appears Penn State football’s Rose Bowl win is already Boosting the team.

The Nittany Lions picked up Devin Carter Monday night, a receiver from North Carolina State with one year of eligibility remaining.

Carter spent the last five years at NC State. Over that time, he played in 420 games, catching 118 passes for exactly 1,906 yards. They caught 10 touchdown passes, including six during the 2022 season.

Carter served as an impact player for the Wolfpack. They averaged 17.9 yards per catch during the 2021 season, the highest average on the team. He caught 31 passes for 556 yards, the best total of his collegiate career, during that same season.

Reports emerged that Carter would be entering the 2023 NFL Draft when it was revealed that he would opt out of the Wolfpack’s Bowl game against Maryland. However, the receiver refuted those reports and entered the portal.

Carter received offers from Old Dominion, Georgia State, and West Virginia before settling on the Nittany Lions just after the Rose Bowl Trophy presentation. The receiver will join a deep receiver group, where he currently stands as the oldest player in the room as Mitchell Tinsley leaves for the NFL.

For a sneak peek of what will be coming to Happy Valley next year, check out Carter’s Highlights against then-No. 17 North Carolina.