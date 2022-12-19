Penn State Football: Penn State Quarterback Recruiting in 2023

After the Rose Bowl, Penn State will find itself in a unique position at quarterback. The Lions return two Scholarship quarterbacks, and a third will enroll in January. But that raises a question: Do they need to find another quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Penn State Coach James Franklin would say yes, but he understands how difficult that will be.

“You prefer to have more than three, there’s no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “I think if you look across the country, whenever you’re in a situation where your starter is a sophomore or less, … it really is a hard sell.”

