Penn State football junior day leads to in-state offer for Class of 2024 edge rusher

Penn State Hosted a number of recruits on Saturday for a junior day recruiting event, and it has yielded at least one offer to a potential future Nittany Lion from within the state of Pennsylvania. Mylachi Williams, of Drexel Hill, announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he has received a Scholarship offer to play for Penn State.

If you want to dig deep into the social media account a bit this far out to see where Penn State sits in Williams’ recruiting eyes, the tweet is pinned on his account despite also receiving offers from West Virginia and James Madison on the same day. Williams has also received an offer from Temple. Temple was the first to extend an offer, and Penn State was second.

Williams is 6’3 and 200 lb and is being recruited as a possible edge rusher for the defensive line. He is not currently ranked or rated by the recruiting services at this point, but he is clearly standing out enough at Monsignor Bonner to be on Penn State’s Radar as a Talented in-state target.

Penn State has one commitment on the board for the Class of 2024 at this early stage with four-star Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins ​​from Erie, PA. Penn State’s current ranking in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports is no. 24.

