Penn State Football Jumps To No. 8 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Penn State football moved to No. 8 in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. The Nittany Lions move up three spots from No. 11 last week.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a convincing 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday evening. Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton combined for 160 rushing yards on 38 combined carries, while Sean Clifford threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns in his final start at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State also moved up three spots in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 8. Big Ten foes Ohio State and Michigan were ranked No. 5 and No. 2, respectively.

As for the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions jumped three spots and came in at No. 7. Ohio State and Michigan were also ranked No. 5 and No. 2, respectively.

Penn State will wait until noon on Sunday, December 4 to see its final Bowl destination, as a Rose Bowl appearance is still very much in the cards for the Nittany Lions.