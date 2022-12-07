Penn State Football Introduces Robot Quarterback To Practice Regime

It seems everyone is gunning for Sean Clifford’s job.

Penn State football Struck a deal with Monarc to Usher a robotic quarterback system into its practice facilities, as announced in a team press release Tuesday.

Dubbed ‘The Seeker,’ the Nittany Lions’ new robot mimics game-like passes, punts, and kicks. The Seeker’s versatility will be used to aid offensive, defensive, and special teams practice reps.

The Seeker can track player movement in order to throw at specific speeds, to specific locations, and at specific parts of athletes’ bodies.

“Our players love The Seeker,” Kevin Threlkel, Penn State football’s Chief of Staff, said. “It provides realistic reps in all three phases of the game, but especially in its pinpoint accuracy during special teams drill work. The Seeker has already proven to be a terrific addition to our program.”

According to the release, The Seeker operates without requiring the consistent presence of a staff member to feed it with balls. It can be loaded with a six-football Magazine and can cycle through reps in as fast as 12 seconds, with a top speed of 75 miles per hour.