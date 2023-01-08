Penn State Football in the thick of it for multiple top transfer targets

Penn State Football is continuing its attempt to bolster its roster through the transfer portal

Penn State Football has already landed three transfer additions this offseason, and more may be on the way soon.

The Nittany Lions, fresh off of the Rose Bowl win high, Hosted multiple top transfer targets over the past few days. With the Spring semester for Penn State starting on Monday, some of these transfers may be closing in on a decision, making these visits vital.

WR Romello Brinson (Miami)

A former Recruit of Manny Diaz at Miami, wide receiver Romello Brinson entered the Portal earlier in the offseason after two years with the Hurricanes. Brinson took an official visit to Penn State this past week but did not leave with a commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Brinson, a Florida native, was rated as the No. 25 wide out in the country during the 2021 cycle. Despite the lofty rating, Brinson has accumulated just 14 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.

Penn State is hoping that Brinson’s best football is still ahead of him. He may not be the instant impact player that Dante Cephas would be, but the tools are there for Brinson to breakout.

WR Tyrone Broden (Bowling Green)

Another wide receiver option who was on campus this weekend was 6-foot-7 Bowling Green wide receiver transfer Tyrone Broden.

Broden’s height obviously makes him an intriguing prospect, but he has production to go with it. In 26 career games, Broden has accumulated 74 catches for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has two years of Eligibility remaining and would give Drew Allar another Veteran target.

The Nittany Lions added the 6-foot-4 Devin Carter to the wide receiver group a couple weeks ago, adding the 6-foot-7 Broden would make this group incredibly hard for defenses to guard in 2023.

DT Davon Sears Jr (Texas State)

With PJ Mustipher moving on to the NFL, the Nittany Lions have a big void to fill in the middle of their defensive line. While the likes of Zane Durant, Hakeem Beamon, Coziah Izzard and Dvon Ellies will be there to help fill that gap, adding another Veteran body wouldn’t hurt.

Texas State transfer defensive tackle Davon Sears Jr. tweeted that he was up to Penn State for a visit on Saturday. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Sears had 15 tackles with 3.5 being for loss and a sack. The numbers are not gaudy by any means, but the staff clearly sees something it likes with Sears.

Penn State Football could use another defensive tackle, and Sears may be the answer.