Penn State Football: How Is Penn State Doing in the Transfer Portal

Until Sunday night, Penn State had been relatively quiet in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Then Kent State receiver Dante Cephas announced that he’s joining the Lions’ roster, marking the type of targeted splash James Franklin seeks.

Cephas, who caught 48 passes for 744 yards at Kent State last season, represents the Portal signings Penn State pursues: players who fill needs while fitting the culture. It also underscored how Penn State’s Portal strategy has been trending toward patience.

