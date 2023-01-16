Penn State Football Fires Wide Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield

Penn State has fired wide receivers Coach and Offensive recruiting Coordinator Taylor Stubblefield, as announced by a team spokesperson Sunday night.

Stubblefield announced his departure from the Nittany Lions with a Twitter statement on Sunday, and the program sent out an email shortly after saying he was “relieved of his duties.”

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time,” James Franklin said. “I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

In his statement, Stubblefield reflected on all his accomplishments during his three-year tenure in Happy Valley.

“I’m so proud of the contributions the wide receivers have made to this team,” Stubblefield wrote. “It has been an Honor to help develop a first round draft pick, at this institution, for the first time since 2003. I’m thrilled that a Penn State receiver, now holds the record for the Longest reception in Rose Bowl history.”

“It has also been a privilege to work alongside some of the great minds in all of college football,” he continued.

Stubblefield was hired by the Nittany Lions as their wideouts coach prior to the 2020 season and took over as the offensive recruiting coordinator following the conclusion of the 2020 season. He coached Jahan Dotson, who turned into a first-round NFL Draft pick, during Dotson’s two best seasons with Penn State.

According to the email, Franklin will begin a national search for Stubblefield’s replacement “immediately.”