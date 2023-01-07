Penn State football building excitement toward big 2023 with highly-touted Drew Allar at QB

Penn State closed its 2022 season on a high note with a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. And in talking about the Nittany Lions’ strong performance behind the quarterback Sean Clifford247Sports’ Josh Pate also sounded off on the Nittany Lions’ potential moving forward with a new quarterback at the controls.

“There’s a lot of excitement around Penn State obviously,” Pate said, on Late Kick. “We’re going to enter the Drew Allar era now. Big-time quarterback talent. Hasn’t proven anything yet. I’ve got confidence he will. Everybody else up there has confidence they will. But that’s for another day. It was nice to see this.”

Pate went on to talk about Penn State’s place in college football, noting that the Nittany Lions’ Lone losses came to College Football Playoff teams in Michigan and Ohio State, and that Penn State defeated the Pac-12 Champion in Utah.

They said that college football had tiers, and that Penn State was closer to Tier 1 than it was to the other rans in the sport.

“And now we’re moving into an era where you start putting out the boxes next to that team and a lot of them are checked,” Pate said of Penn State. “There are very few Xs, and there aren’t a ton of question marks. So if they can keep that staff together, they’ve already got a great nucleus of talent, and what are we headed into? We’re headed into an era which we’ll talk about later in the show where I’m not sure what the status of Michigan’s gonna be. First, we have to get the Harbaugh NFL stuff sorted out… Ryan Day and Ohio State still have not proven that they’re able to fully maximize the potential of that program. I think they are, but that doesn’t matter because they haven’t proven it yet in the form of winning a title.

“Penn State had Ohio State on the ropes at various points in that game earlier this year. So it’s not a gap of miles. It’s a gap of feet, maybe not inches yet, but feet. They can make that up.”

Part of the reason for optimism moving forward is a stellar Penn State recruiting class in 2022 that included Allar, 247Sports’ top-ranked recruiting prospect, along with star running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and linebacker Abdul Carter, among others. Singleton and Allen were Penn State’s top two leading rushers, combining for 2,201 total yards and 24 scores. Carter ranked second on the team in tackles with 56, tackles for loss with 10.5 and led the team in sacks with 6.5.

As those players continue to grow after stellar freshman seasons, Penn State could prove to be even more dangerous than this year’s 11-2 team.