Penn State Football: An Early Look at Penn State’s 2023 Football Schedule

Penn State’s 2023 football schedule includes an old rival, two early Big Ten tests and a late-season date with Michigan. Although challenging, the schedule doesn’t feature the October Gauntlet that the Lions faced last season.

To contend for a conference title and College Football Playoff berth, Penn State must navigate a potentially Tricky September that includes a long-time nemesis to start the season. But overall it’s a fairly friendly schedule that includes a bye week and non-conference game before an October visit to Ohio State.

