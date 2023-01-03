Penn State Football adds Veteran pass Catcher from the transfer Portal

Penn State Football had a great day on Monday, winning the Rose Bowl 35-21 over Utah, but the success didn’t stop there

Just a little over an hour after winning the Rose Bowl, Penn State football picked up transfer WR Devin Carter from NC State.

Carter announced the decision is Twitter it’s Monday night.

Carter had been an impact player for NC State the past four seasons. In his career, he caught 118 passes for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past year, Carter caught 25 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns in just nine games.

Part of Carter’s drop in production this past season can be attributed to NC State quarterback Devin Leary dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Penn State needed to add some depth at wide receiver with Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley moving on to the NFL. Carter, who will be in his sixth season in 2023, will add some veteran leadership to a young group.

Carter is listed at 6-foot-3, making him the tallest wide receiver on Penn State’s roster for 2023. Height was something the group lacked, but that will not be the case in 2023 with Carter.

According to his Twitter, Carter also had offers from Old Dominion, Georgia State and West Virginia.

Penn State Football may still pursue another wide receiver in the transfer portal. The likes of Dante Cephas, Kaden Prather and Dont’e Thornton are still out there. The coaching staff will put as much talent around Drew Allar as possible in 2023.

Devin Carter is the third pick up for the Nittany Lions this offseason via the transfer portal. They joined punter Riley Thompson and cornerback Storm Duck.

The Nittany Lions are looking to have a strong offseason, and this is a great start to that.