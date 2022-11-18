Penn State Football Adds Nevada As 2025 Season Opener

Mark your calendars, folks. Penn State football is set to play Nevada in three years.

The Nittany Lions will host the Wolfpack in 2025 to open the two teams’ seasons, as announced by Nevada Thursday. The game is currently scheduled for August 30, 2025.

This Matchup will be the first time the two programs will face off against each other, although they were scheduled to play in the 2020 season. In 2020, the Nittany Lions had made previous agreements to give their Mountain West opponent $1.45 million before the game was moved off the books, according to Nevada Sportsnet.

Nevada is the second announced game of the 2025 season and the second one out of conference. The Villanova Wildcats are also scheduled to return to Happy Valley on September 13 of that year.

With a home-and-home series against West Virginia currently scheduled to open Penn State’s 2023 and 2024 seasons, its 2025 game against Nevada will mark the team’s first one-off non-conference season opener since crushing Idaho 79-7 in 2019.