Penn State defensive end declares for 2023 NFL Draft, will play in Rose Bowl

Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton is headed to the NFL but not before he plays one more game for the Nittany Lions.

Tarburton declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night, and the redshirt senior also announced he’ll play for No. 11 Penn State against No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.

“We have made some pretty awesome memories over the years,” Tarburton wrote in a message posted to social media. “Without you all, I wouldn’t be in the position or the person I am today. You guys are everything to me. I can’t wait to go to battle one last time with you all in the Rose Bowl.

“With that being said, I am going to take that next step in my journey & Chase my Dreams in the NFL. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

Tarburton could have taken advantage of the NCAA waiver granting Athletes an extra season of Eligibility because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and returned for a sixth year in 2023.

Tarburton becomes the third Penn State player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver Parker Washington, but both of those players won’t play in the Rose Bowl. Porter missed two games because of appendicitis in November, while Washington suffered a season-ending injury last month.

Tarburton has been a healthy contributor along the defensive line this season. He started all 12 games this fall and recorded 18 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Over the past two seasons, Tarburton has been a run-stuffing defensive end in a rotation that featured Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa last year and Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson this year.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pound Tarburton finishes his career with 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 34 games (20 starts).

Tarburton Originally signed with Penn State in the Class of 2018 as a four-star Recruit out of Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge. Tarburton was a Top247 Recruit who ranked as the No. 11 inside linebacker prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Tarburton moved down to defensive end after he arrived at Penn State.

The early part of Tarburton’s career was defined by injuries that relegated him to the sideline. It took until the 2021 season for Tarburton to make it through a season healthy when he appeared in all 13 games, and that carried over into 2022.

“It’s been a blessing, man,” Tarburton said Friday during Rose Bowl media day. “I thank God upstairs, man. I thank my family, my friends, my teammates and my coaches and everybody who stuck around me. It was tough, man, It’s a tough — it’s a tough go dealing with stuff like that, man. But having all these people around you to just help push you and make you better, and it’s been fun. I can’t wait to do it again.”

And after he does it again, Tarburton is off to the NFL.

Read Tarburton’s full announcement below:

Penn State, thank you!

My time here at Penn State has been nothing short of special. Although it has never been easy, Penn State shaped me into the man I am today. There will always be a special place in my heart for Happy Valley & all that it had to offer.

To Coach Franklin, Coach Scott & all the other coaches who have helped me throughout my time at Penn State, thank you. Thank you for taking a shot on a small town kid from Perkasie, Pennsylvania. What you all have done for me & my family is something I will always be indebted to. I also want to thank all of the support stuff & Athletic Trainers — you are all truly world class.

Finally, my brothers. I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime. We have made some pretty awesome memories over the years. Without you all, I wouldn’t be in the position or the person I am today. You guys are everything to me. I can’t wait to go to battle one last time with you all in the Rose Bowl.

With that being said, I am going to take that next step in my journey & Chase my Dreams in the NFL. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. We Are.

Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for Lions247 and 247Sports. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow Daniel on Twitter at @danieljtgallen.