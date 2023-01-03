Penn State could make 12-team College Football Playoff ‘almost every single year’

Penn State football and head coach James Franklin closed out the 2022 campaign in style Monday, defeating Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl to clinch a record of 11-2, Backing a bold take earlier in the day by Kirk Herbstreit. While the Nittany Lions still came up short against Big Ten East Division rivals Ohio State and Michigan, they clearly established themselves as the league’s third-best team and are back on track after going 7-6 in 2021. Herbstreit sees even more promise in PSU’s future. He said Monday on College GameDay that he thinks the Lions will be a consistent College Football Playoff team once the event expands to a field of 12 in 2024.

“To me, they’ve been knocking on the door for a number of years,” Herbstreit said. “I think, from where this program was after the Jerry Sandusky debacle and everything that followed on the back end, Bill O’Brien was able — and I think people forget about the job Bill O’Brien did in building them back up — and then to have James Franklin recruiting and I think the stability there is there now.

“And yeah, there may be — for Penn State fans — some moments, like, ‘Why can’t we beat Michigan, why can’t we beat Ohio State, consistently?’ And Michigan, you lost to ’em in grand fashion. But typically, they’re right there. Sometimes they beat ’em, sometimes they lose close. With this young group of players they have, there’s no reason — as this playoff thing’s going to go to 12, it’s hard to imagine Penn State not being in it almost every single year because of the consistency that I think they have in front of them.”

To Herbstreit’s point, Penn State’s 2022 class finished No. 8 nationally, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Five-star freshman running back Nick Singleton was one of the gems of that class and ran for an 87-yard touchdown against Utah on Monday.

Franklin Secured the nation’s No. 15 class for 2023 and could be on track for an improvement there in 2024 following Penn State’s big season. The Lions also have former five-star quarterback Drew Allar — the No. 1 signal-caller in 2022 — ready to take the reins next season.

On top of that, Penn State goes into the offseason with the positive momentum of a win in the Rose Bowl.

“I’m just proud of these guys,” Franklin said. “I was here in 2016, one of the better Rose Bowl games, and watched somebody else celebrate, and I wanted this for them. I couldn’t have written the script any better for Sean Clifford to be the Offensive MVP, and my man Tig [Ji’Ayir Brown] to be the defensive MVP. It’s awesome, sending these guys out the right way, in a time in college football that I think it’s more challenging than ever. Just really proud of our guys.”