Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced Wednesday that he’ll be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in a Bowl game. Here’s what you need to know:

Porter recorded 113 total tackles and 20 pass breakups during his Nittany Lion career.

Porter started 31 games over the past four years and was selected to the 2022 All-Big Ten first team.

Scouting report

A physical press-man corner, Porter has the movement skills and length to jam and ride receivers down the field. His aggressive nature does make him a flag magnet in coverage, which is a legitimate concern, but he loves to mix things up against the run and the pass.

His ball skills and Bloodlines (his father, linebacker Joey Porter, was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s) are both positive. — Dane Brugler

Porter’s impact this season

Porter returned last week in Penn State’s win against Michigan State after missing the two previous games with appendicitis. James Franklin said Porter likely wasn’t “full go” but was cleared by the doctors. The fact that he played in a game Penn State was expected to win handily spoke volumes about him, Franklin said.

Porter was dominant this season and developed into a shutdown cornerback. Penn State has never had a defensive back selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and now all eyes will be on Porter as he tries to parlay his season into yet another Penn State first. — Snyder

