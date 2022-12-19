Penn State basketball’s Seth Lundy exits win with injury, Micah Shrewsberry Hopeful ‘it’s nothing too serious’

Penn State men’s basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry is hopeful that forward Seth Lundy didn’t suffer a serious injury in the first half of Sunday’s 97-67 win over Canisius.

Lundy landed awkwardly after a shot attempt with 2:22 left in the first half, and he fell to the ground and grabbed his right leg. He remained down and was helped directly to the locker room.

At the time of his exit, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Lundy had 10 points and six rebounds in 12 minutes. The senior returned to the bench in the second half and watched the rest of the game. He was on crutches and had a wrap on his right foot and ankle.

Shrewsberry said he hadn’t discussed the injury with Lundy or the training staff yet. They said he was only told that Lundy wouldn’t return to the game at halftime.

“Seth came out for the second half. He was in the locker room with our guys. He was in good spirits,” Shrewsberry said. “So I guess once they check in and see what’s going on, they’ll let me know. But usually when things like that happen and they’re really bad, the guy’s usually not sitting in the locker room talking to other guys and whatever. So hope it’s nothing too serious.”

On the season, Lundy is Penn State’s second-leading scorer at 13.7 points per game and the second-leading rebounder at 6.7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 53.9% from the field and 44.2% on 3-pointers while playing 29.1 minutes per game. Lundy is also averaging less than one turnover per game.

“I thought Seth was really good in the first half when we were struggling,” Shrewsberry said. “We weren’t locked in as a team. But for him, he had great juice early — 10 points, six rebounds in 12 minutes is impressive. It’s right along the line of what he’s been doing all year.”

When Lundy left the game, Penn State had begun to assert itself against Canisius after a slow start, and the Nittany Lions pulled away in a big way in the second half. Shrewsberry called guard Myles Dreadthe team’s sixth man, “an easy plug-and-play for us,” and Shrewsberry said the team’s work in practice has allowed it to use plenty of personnel combinations.

On Sunday, all 13 Scholarship players scored, and all 16 members of the roster played.

“Seth, he’s a great leader, and we also have three other great leaders with us on the court or on the bench at all times,” freshman forward Kebba Njie said postgame. “So one man goes down, we just got to pick up the slack for him and all that.”

Lundy is a key player for Penn State with the earnest start of Big Ten play looming in two weeks. Over the course of last season, Lundy emerged as a top defender in the conference, and on a team that is thin in the frontcourt, Lundy provides needed length. All of that comes with his scoring ability, too.

Penn State is off until it hosts Quinnipiac on Thursday. Then, it hosts Delaware State on Dec. 29. After that, it’s into the league Gauntlet with a home game against Iowa on Jan. 1, a road trip to Michigan on Jan. 4 and a meeting with No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Jan. 8.

Lundy will be key to those hopes, and Shrewsberry believes the timing of his injury might be fortuitous, given where the Nittany Lions are in their schedule currently. Still, Lundy’s status is a key storyline to watch as Penn State turns toward the New Year.

“I guess if there’s a silver lining, it’s we got time between games, not playing again until Thursday, then having Christmas off, and then not playing again until the 29th,” Shrewsberry said. “You got huge gaps right here, so you’d never want anybody to get injured. But if you are, at least it’s now at this point in time.”

