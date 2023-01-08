Penn State basketball vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra

As of this writing, Caesars Sports Book had not set the line for the game.

____________

PENN STATE’S RECORD FOR THE SEASON

Straight Up: 10 to 4

Against The Spread: 9 to 6

Over/Under: 7/8

____________

PREDICTIONS

MARK BRENNAN

COMMENT: Purdue Entering this game as a lame duck No. 1 less than a week removed from its first loss of the season eliminates any chance of the more talented Boilermakers looking past the Nittany Lions. That makes this even more of an Uphill climb for a Penn State Squad that is going to need every edge it can get to spring the upset.

The advantages that remain? It will be THE best home-court atmosphere the Nittany Lions enjoy this season, especially for Philly area natives and Palestra Veterans Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk (they actually played against each other in the building at the high school level). Meanwhile, with proper ball movement, Penn State should get a TON of wide-open looks from the arc against a Purdue Squad whose most prominent lineup (28.7 percent of the time, according to KenPom.com) features the plodding Edey AND Furst.

I just don’t believe that will be quite enough to offset the damage the Boilermakers will do in the paint, whether in their half-court sets or by working the Offensive glass (they lead the B1G in that department). Penn State will hit a dozen or more triples to keep this close but come up just short in a high-scoring affair.

PREDICTION: Purdue 85, Penn State 81 (Purdue -4, 166 total)

____________

DANIEL GALLEN

COMMENT: If there’s one thing that Micah Shrewsberry has shown during his time at Penn State, it’s that the Nittany Lions will be up to the task on the biggest stages. And the No. 1 team in the Nation at an historic venue like the Palestra certainly fits the bill. The familiarity between Shrewsberry and Purdue Coach Matt Painter doesn’t hurt, either, as both meetings between the two teams last season finished within single digits.

The Zach Edey Matchup for the Penn State frontcourt is concerning, but the Nittany Lions have already fared well against two teams with size advantages over them in Illinois and Michigan, and Shrewsberry will undoubtedly have a scheme cooked up for Purdue’s 7-foot-4 big man But it still feels like Penn State is operating at a talent disadvantage.

Similarly, the Nittany Lions aren’t in a position to take the Boilermakers by surprise. Last year’s games came at the Bryce Jordan Center early on a Saturday afternoon and in the Big Ten Tournament when Purdue had bigger goals in its sights. This will be at a packed, sold-out Palestra. There’s no overlooking this one for Purdue. Penn State should be able to keep this one very, very close, and I expected an exciting finish, but Purdue will be too much to tackle.

PREDICTION: Purdue 63, Penn State 61 (Purdue -2, 124 total)