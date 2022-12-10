Penn State basketball upsets No. 17 Illinois is on the road, 74-59, behind a strong Veteran effort

The Penn State men’s basketball team was starting to become stagnant at Illinois on Saturday afternoon, and the group that lived up its three-point shooting looked like it might die by it. The Nittany Lions missed five of six shots. The Fighting Illini cut its deficit to just five points.

Then, the shots started falling. Guard Andrew Funk heaved a prayer at the shot clock buzzer. Funk followed with another 3-pointer in transition. Guard Myles Dread joined in with a 3-pointer of his own. The nine-point spurt over 64 seconds gave Penn State a significant cushion, and Illinois couldn’t claw its way back.

Penn State snapped a two-game losing streak with a signature win for Coach Micah Shrewsberry by defeating No. 17 Illinois, 74-59, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.

“They just showed toughness, man,” Shrewsberry said on the Big Ten Network after the game. “That’s it. … We were a poised, veteran team today.”

Penn State (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) stretched the lead over Illinois (7-3, 0-2), which was coming off a win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday, to as many as 19 points after that 9-0 run. The Fighting Illini went on a 7-0 run to get back to within 12 with fewer than six minutes left, but after a Shrewsberry timeout, the Nittany Lions went on an 8-2 run to re-establish themselves.

After scoring 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-8 from deep, Funk rebounded in a big way with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three. Guard Jalen Pickett once again stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Dread packed a punch from deep with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting on 3-pointers. Forward Seth Lundy scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half to help Penn State establish itself on the road.

Penn State shot 50% for the game and 50% on 3-pointers.

Illinois was led by 14 points from guard Matthew Mayerwho didn’t score in the second half, while guard Skyy Clark was the only other Fighting Illini in double figures with 11. Illinois shot 44.2% from the field and 30.4% on 3-pointers.

Penn State is off until it hosts Canisius at the Bryce Jordan Center next Sunday. Quinnipiac and Delaware State finish out the non-conference slate in December before Big Ten play begins in earnest against Iowa on New Year’s Day.

Shrewsberry leaned on a small, veteran lineup to start the game with the 6-foot-6 Lundy and the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Dread serving as the biggest players on the court with Pickett, guard Camren Wynter and Funk working out of the backcourt. It yielded early results, too, as both teams got off to hot starts.

Penn State made four of its first five shots, while Illinois missed once in its first six attempts, and the Fighting Illini took a 13-11 lead at the under-16 media timeout. The Nittany Lions cooled down briefly, which led to a 6-0 Illini run to take a 19-14 lead, but that marked Penn State’s biggest deficit of the first half.

That’s because Pickett and Lundy proved to be a stabilizing force for Penn State. After Illinois took that 19-14 lead, Pickett and Lundy combined to score 27 of Penn State’s next 33 points to close the first half. The other six points came on a pair of 3-pointers from Dread.

The Nittany Lions led the Fighting Illini, 47-38, at the break with Pickett scoring 16 points and dishing six assists — which led to 16 points — while Lundy added 13 points himself. Illinois got 14 points from Mayer and shot 57.7% in the early going, but Penn State scored nine points off six Illinois turnovers and staked a 22-20 advantage in points in the paint.

That was thanks to Pickett, who deftly maneuvered around the post against his Illinois Defenders and also found his way to the foul line a couple of times.

Penn State tried to go bigger with forwards Kebba Njie and Demetrius Lilley in the first half, but in three combined first-half minutes, the freshman duo picked up three fouls and turned the ball over once (one of just two Nittany Lions turnovers in the first 20 minutes), and Njie missed his only shot attempt at the rim.

Shrewsberry leaned on his starters and veterans. The starting lineup featured four fifth-year Seniors and one fourth-year senior. Wynter went scoreless in 28 minutes as a starter, and forward Evan Mahaffey (three points) was the only non-starter to make a basket.

