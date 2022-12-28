Penn State basketball guard Jalen Pickett named Big Ten Player of the Week

Penn State Coach Micah Shrewsberry has had plenty of praise for guard Jalen Pickett through the first dozen games of the season, and Pickett picked up some conference-wide recognition Tuesday.

Pickett was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after his performance in Penn State’s 77-68 win over Quinnipiac on Thursday where he fell one assist short of a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists with zero turnovers.

It’s Pickett’s first Big Ten Player of the Week honor, and Pickett is the first Penn State player to earn one since Lamar Stevens in February 2020.

Through 12 games, Pickett is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Pickett is the only player in the country averaging at least 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and only three players since 1992 have averaged those marks for an entire season.

Pickett is also leading the Nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.65), and his assists per game rank third in the country. He’s the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (fifth), rebounding (eighth) and assists (first).

Against Quinnipiac, Pickett posted his fourth double-double, fifth 20-point game and fourth game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

In a 68-62 win over Butler on Nov. 14, Pickett recorded his first career triple-double and the second in Penn State history with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He also narrowly missed one in a 67-58 loss to Michigan State on Dec. 7 with 13 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists.

Pickett is playing 34.8 minutes per game and shooting 46.9% from the floor. He’s shooting only 28.9% on 3-pointers while making 22 of 28 free throw attempts. He’s also averaging 1.7 turnovers, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

After a road win over Illinois earlier this month where Pickett had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes, Shrewsberry gave the fifth-year senior a strong endorsement.

“I’m glad I got him,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m glad he’s on my team. You know, he just — I’m biased, right, because I’ve had him for two years. I think he’s the best guard in the Big Ten. Every single night, no matter who we play against, just look at his numbers. The other night, I didn’t think he played particularly well, he had 13 points and 17 rebounds. Tonight you look, 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists. He’s filling up in every category.

“Jalen Pickett’s guarding, doing all this stuff. We’re going to him every possession, then he’s gotta guard on the other end, and he never gets a break. They played 40 minutes tonight. That’s a warrior right there. And like I said, I’m glad he’s on my side.”

Penn State returns to action against Delaware State on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Big Ten play resumes Sunday and continues through the end of the regular season when Iowa visits State College.

