Penn State Basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry Questions Big Ten Officiating After Loss to Purdue

PHILADELPHIA | One official at Michigan called Penn State Coach Micah Shrewsberry by the wrong name. On Sunday night at the Palestra, Shrewsberry felt that the officials treated him “like I don’t know basketball.”

Further, the Lions attempted a season-low three free throws in a 76-63 loss to No. 1 Purdue. So after the game, Penn State’s second-year Coach said he wasn’t trying to make just one point about Big Ten officiating when he received a second-half technical foul.

