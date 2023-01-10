Penn State Altoona men’s volleyball picked fourth in preseason poll

NORTH BOSTON, NY – The Penn State Altoona men’s volleyball team took fourth place in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Penn State Behrend, the Defending AMCC champion, was selected first in the poll, with Geneva College and Thiel College placing second and third, respectively.

Penn State Altoona placed fourth in the AMCC regular season standings last season, posting an 11-5 conference record to go along with a 16-13 overall record. The Lions reached the semifinal round of the AMCC Tournament and were later selected to compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s Division III Championship Tournament, where the team finished as the runner-up.

Named as “Players to Watch” in the preseason poll were middles Jared Kish of Columbus, OH, and Connor Ebersole of Altoona. Kish was third in the AMCC last season in Solo blocks (20) and hitting percentage (.345), as well as ninth in total blocks (66) and block assists (46) and 10th in blocks per set (0.64). Ebersole led the AMCC in Solo blocks (32) while ranking seventh in blocks per set (0.68), eighth in total blocks (70), and 13th in block assists (38).

Penn State Altoona men’s volleyball opens its season on the road Friday, Jan. 20, traveling to take on non-conference opponent Southern Virginia University at 7 pm