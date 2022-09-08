Penn State 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule: Nittany Lions to Play Purdue at the Palestra

Penn State men’s basketball opens the 2022-23 season with three home games, meets Purdue in Philadelphia and faces a challenging start to the new year, according to the complete schedule announced Thursday.

Highlighting the Lions’ schedule is a Jan. 8 game against Purdue at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Penn State Returns to the Palestra after facing Iowa there for a sold-out game in early 2020. The Lions are 2-0 in Big Ten games at the Palestra, having defeated Iowa that season and Michigan State in 2017.

