Penn high school girls golf is cherishing trip to state rounds

GRANGER — As the scores started to come in at the end of last weekend’s girls golf Lake Central regional at Sandy Pines Golf Club, Penn Coach Katie Bella knew her team had a chance to qualify for the state match, but it was going to be close .

The Kingsmen finished in reversed order. Their No. 5 Isabella Peterson (whose 40-over 122 wasn’t counted) came in first, then Scarlett Biever (22-over 94) and Jill Daniels (19-over 91). When Penn’s No. 2 golfer, Clare Tobin, came in with an 11-over 83, Bella knew that was going to be enough because the Kingsmen still had Delaney Wade, the best golfer in the entire regional field, still grinding on the course.

Wade delivered an even-par 72, good for the best score in the regional. She would have qualified by herself for this Friday and Saturday’s state rounds at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Instead, she will be going with the rest of her teammates after Penn (340) won its regional.

“It’s a lot more exciting because if I went as an individual it would just be boring,” Wade said during one of this week’s practice rounds. “We all get to play, experience the course and just the whole state experience.”

‘She is pretty much next level’

Wade would have loved to hang with her friends more during the summer. But, while they were at the beach, or at a pool or whatever else, Wade was on a golf course, the driving range and practice green.

Throughout her life Wade, a junior making her second consecutive state appearance, has been all golf all the time. That took on a new life this summer when she played in 20 tournaments, some across the Midwest as part of the American Junior Golf Association circuit, just to keep improving.

HS tennis:Penn claims another Sectional crown while Saint Joseph closes in

“I think I have the drive,” Wade said. “I pushed myself all summer.”

That paid off this golf season, winning the Northern Indiana Conference Most Valuable Player for the third year in a row. At sectional, hosted at Penn’s home course Knollwood Country Club in Granger, her two-over 74 led the field, before playing even better in her regional round at a tougher, longer course.

“She just has a little bit of that natural talent,” Bella said. “She’s just next level, extremely prepared, very mentally strong. You can never tell if she is playing terrible or great. She’s like a Dustin Johnson, just pretty steady.”

Wade’s ball-striking is what makes her stand up. Her technique is sound and contact is pure. Distance never seemed to be an issue, especially during the state tournament, as course lengths continued to increase as Penn advanced. Prairie View will be playing around 6,000 yards this weekend.

Doesn’t matter. That won’t phase Wade. Nothing usually does, according to Bella. Wade is mentally strong, fairly confident and doesn’t get intimidated by much. And it has rubbed off on her teammates.

“I’ve learned so much from her,” Tobin said of Wade. “She has taught me so much about golf. I’ve learned so much about my game just from watching her. I’ve learned my mental attitude, after a bad shot it’s not the end of the world. Have more fun on the course and just the way she carries herself, it has definitely helped me a lot.”

Tobin, only a freshman, has been playing her best golf this postseason, shooting a 10-over 82 at Sectional before her 83 at regional.

Behind her at regional, Wade didn’t worry about what was going on with her teammates as she rattled off two pars and two birdies to begin her back-nine and finished four-under to end her round.

“I was just kind of focusing on myself and I knew my team would have scores to back me up,” Wade said. “I knew we would at least go, but I didn’t know we were going to win.

“It’s nice having teammates to back you up. During the summer when I played in the individual tournaments it was a lot more stressful because it is just your score that counts. In these tournaments, even if I have a bad day, I have four scores from my teammates to back me up.”

At state as a team

At last year’s state meet, Wade finished tied for seventh (eight strokes off the individual champion) at six-over (76, 74).

The goal this year, Wade said, is to finish top-5, pushing herself a little more like she did heading into the year.

Of course, winning an individual state title would be a lot of fun. In Wade’s eyes, winning a team state title would be even better.

“If we could win as a team, it would be all of our best scores put together, that will be really exciting for us,” Wade said. “The competition in Indianapolis is so tough. The champions, you don’t find many northern Indiana golfers.”

More:Top Golfers to watch in high school girls regionals

This year will be the third consecutive season Penn has sent its team down for state.

At the beginning of the year, Bella, a former state golfer herself, knew at the very least, Wade was going to make it down as an individual. But there is something more special about accomplishing it as a team.

“My first year we sent just individuals and it is a different environment being there by yourself compared to having your team,” Bella said. “Delaney has individual goals, but she also has team goals, too and its just not as fun. It’s great to have your team there to back you up.

“It just means so much more for all of us being there as a team.”

50th IHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament Final