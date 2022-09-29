Penn high school girls golf is cherishing trip to state rounds

Penn high school girls golf is cherishing trip to state rounds

GRANGER — As the scores started to come in at the end of last weekend’s girls golf Lake Central regional at Sandy Pines Golf Club, Penn Coach Katie Bella knew her team had a chance to qualify for the state match, but it was going to be close .

The Kingsmen finished in reversed order. Their No. 5 Isabella Peterson (whose 40-over 122 wasn’t counted) came in first, then Scarlett Biever (22-over 94) and Jill Daniels (19-over 91). When Penn’s No. 2 golfer, Clare Tobin, came in with an 11-over 83, Bella knew that was going to be enough because the Kingsmen still had Delaney Wade, the best golfer in the entire regional field, still grinding on the course.

Wade delivered an even-par 72, good for the best score in the regional. She would have qualified by herself for this Friday and Saturday’s state rounds at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Instead, she will be going with the rest of her teammates after Penn (340) won its regional.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button