Penn has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik; Nowak out at Marian

The Penn and Marian volleyball teams will head into postseason play this coming week with plenty of uncertainty within the pair of perennial powers.

The PHM administration released a statement early Friday afternoon via email regarding the status of longtime Coach Lisa Pawlik following an incident involving Pawlik and a Penn player during Penn’s home match versus New Prairie Tuesday night.

The email, which came from Lucha Ramey, director of communications for PHM, read:

“Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School administration were made aware of a video taken at a volleyball game on Tuesday, October 4.

Student safety is our top priority. All matters involving student safety are taken seriously.

Pending the outcome of a thorough independent investigation, PHM administration has suspended Coach Lisa Pawlik from coaching the Penn High School volleyball team.”

