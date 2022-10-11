Penn-Harris-Madison vows ‘thorough investigation of volleyball Coach

MISHAWAKA — There is no timetable for the internal investigation of Penn High School volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik regarding a physical interaction with a player caught on video, according to a school district spokesperson.

Pawlik, a Hall of Fame Coach who won a state title at Penn in 2010, was suspended Friday by the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp. after a video surfaced in which she grabbed the hat off a Penn player during the match Tuesday, Oct . 4.

The hat, which was part of a pregame dress up day for the team, had a chin strap holding it in place. The video shows the player’s head jerking backwards when Coach Pawlik grabbed it to remove it. The player then sat down on the bench and finished removing the hat.

