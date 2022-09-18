Penn College soccer teams get first wins – PCToday

Stepping into United East Conference play for the first time this season, the Pennsylvania College of Technology soccer teams split on Saturday, while the golf team closed out the week with a second-place finish in a 13-team invitational.

Men’s soccer

On Tuesday against Albright College, goalkeeper Cole Catherman, of Selinsgrove, was perfect in stopping all six chances and Dylan Dailey, of East Stroudsburg, netted the lone goal on an assist by Copper Smith, of Carlisle, as the Wildcats won, 1-0 , to even the series record at 1-1 and earn their first win of the season.

At Lancaster Bible College in its UE opener, Penn College lost, 5-0, to drop to 1-4-1 overall. LB led in shots on goal, 13-0, and corner kicks, 14-0.

Women’s soccer

Penn College led in shots on goal, 8-2, and in corner kicks, 8-2, and capitalized on goals by Kaelynn Sheetz, of Elizabethtown, and Wiley Egan, of Northumberland, for a 2-1 win at Lancaster Bible College, their first “W” of the season under new Coach Ian Scheller. The Wildcats are now 1-4 overall.

Golf

Sophomore transfer Payton Mussina, of Montoursville, carded a 6-over-par 77 to tie for 10th in leading the Wildcats to an eighth-place finish in a 12-team field Wednesday in the team’s season opener in the Elizabethtown College Fall Invitational at Hershey Country Club East.

Right back in action over the weekend in the Mountain Valley Classic Hosted by Penn State Altoona, Penn College was in second place among 13 teams after the first day of competition on Friday with three players scoring in the 70s, led by Trevor Keaton, of Worcester , who shot a 3-over 75 and was tied for sixth.

Wrapping up tournament play on Saturday, Mussina closed out his weekend with a 74 on the par 72, 6,748-yard Summit Country Club course, following a 78 on the par 72, 6,936-yard Sinking Valley Country Club course on Friday, for a 152 total and tie for fourth place. Also in the 70s for both of his rounds for the Wildcats was Will Orwig, of Mifflintown, who shot 78-77–155 and tied for eighth.

Penn College’s 624 total was just nine behind team champion Penn State Altoona’s 615.

Men’s cross-country

For his 24th-place finish in a 216-runner field Sept. 10 in the Lebanon Valley College Invitational, freshman Mitch Campbell, of Riegelsville, was named United East Male Runner of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.

On Saturday at Misericordia University, the men, led by Campbell’s season-best third-place finish in 27:19.9, placed fifth, and the women, behind Skyelar Splain’s 40th-place finish in 32:20.5, were sixth.

Women’s volleyball

In the team’s lone match, it extended King’s College to four games before falling, 25-14, 17-25, 18-25, 21-25. Individual leaders included Coryn Oswald, of Langhorne, with 13 kills; Cheyenne Stein, of Orwigsburg, with 32 assists; and Brooke Simmons, of Waterford, with 29 digs as her overall record dropped to 1-5.

SCHEDULES/RECORDS

Men’s soccer

UE: 0-1

Overall: 1-4-1

Tuesday, Sept. 13—host Albright College, W, 1-0

Saturday, Sept. 17 – at Lancaster Bible College (UE), L, 5-0

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – host Penn State Harrisburg (UE), 7:30 p.m

Thursday, Sept. 22 – at Clarks Summit University, 3 p.m

Saturday, Sept. 24 – host Gallaudet University (UE), 3:30 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – at King’s College, 7 pm

Women’s soccer

UE: 1-0

Overall: 1-4

Saturday, Sept. 17 –at Lancaster Bible College (UE), W, 2-1

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – host Penn State Harrisburg (UE), 5 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – at Penn State Altoona, 7 p.m

Saturday, Sept. 24 – host Gallaudet University (UE), 1 pm

Sunday, Sept. 25 – host Gwynedd University, 1 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – at Juniata College, 7 p.m

Women’s volleyball

UE: 0-0

Overall: 1-5

Monday, Sept. 12 – host King’s College, L, 3-1 (25-14, 17-25, 18-25, 21-25)

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – at Keystone College, 7 p.m

Friday, Sept. 23 – at Albright College, 6 p.m

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – at Mt. Aloysius College, 6:30 p.m

Men’s/women’s cross-country

Saturday, Sept. 17 – at Misericordia University, men 5th, women 6th

Saturday, Oct. 8—Mansfield University Ed Winrow Invitational, 11:15 a.m

Men’s tennis

Overall: 0-1

Saturday, Sept. 24 – at King’s College Invitational, 9 am

Sunday, Oct. 2 – at Marywood University, 2 p.m

Women’s tennis

Saturday, Sept. 24 – at King’s College Invitational, 9 am

Sunday, Oct. 2 – at Marywood University, 2 p.m

Golf

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Elizabethtown College Fall Invitational at Hershey Country Club East, 8th of 12

Friday, Sept. 16 – Mountain Valley Classic Day 1 at Sinking Valley Country Club (Altoona), 2nd of 13

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Mountain Valley Classic Day 2 at Summit Country Club (Cresson), 2nd of 13

Sunday-Monday, Sept. 25-26 – at Wilson College Fall Invitational, 9 am

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – United East Fall Preview, 12:30 p.m

Sports

Formula Four Championship

Monday, Sept. 19 – Interlagos, 9 pm

Collegiate iRacing League GT3 Challenge

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Twin Ring Motegi, 9 pm

Collegiate iRacing League Premier Series

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Kansas, 9 p.m

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Texas, 9 p.m

