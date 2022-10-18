Penguins Surrender two-goal lead in overtime loss to Canadiens

Mike Sullivan crossed paths with Martin St. Louis fairly early in his coaching career.

During the 2007-08 season, Sullivan joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as an Assistant Coach under head Coach John Tortorella. St. Louis was one of the stars of that franchise and established an enduring relationship with Sullivan.

Today, they are peers as Sullivan is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ head coach while St. Louis has the same position with the Montreal Canadiens.

“I just have so much respect for him,” Sullivan said to the media Monday in Montreal. “He was a great player, first and foremost. But he’s a real good person, and he’s always been a student of the game. I always loved that about him when I was coaching Martin, just how invested he was in trying to get better, not just him but our whole team. He has all the attributes to be a really good coach because he was such a student of the game when he played. I’m always rooting for him.

“Not tonight, but most other nights I’m rooting for him.”

Sullivan and the Penguins didn’t offer much to root for in their first road game of the season Monday as they were defeated by St. Louis and the Canadiens in a come-from-ahead 3-2 overtime loss at the Bell Centre. The Penguins fell despite a two-goal third-period lead and suffered their first defeat of the campaign, dropping them to 2-0-1.

Canadiens forward Kirby Dach’s overtime goal — his first of the season on a power-play opportunity — at 3 minutes, 9 seconds of the extra period was the difference.

Forward Evgeni Malkin provided the Penguins with a 1-0 advantage 3:52 into the second period with his second goal of the season.

After Penguins forward Jason Zucker forced Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak into a turnover in Montreal’s slot, Penguins forward Bryan Rust claimed possession in the right circle. From there, Rust shoved a backhand pass to the left point for Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson. Moving slightly towards the left circle, Pettersson slipped a cross-ice pass to the right circle for Malkin, who ignited a one-timer that beat goaltender Sam Montembeault’s Blocker on the far side then clunked off the far post before caroming into the cage.

Malkin scored again off a rebound at 4:03 later. After Malkin beat Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki on a faceoff in Montreal’s left circle, Penguins defenseman PO Joseph settled the puck at the left point. Surveying the offensive zone for a moment, Joseph then slid the puck to Rust, positioned low in the left circle.

Fending off pressure from Canadiens defenseman Jonathan Kovacevic, Rust flicked a backhander into the crease that Montembeault fought off with his stick. The rebound found its way into the slot, where Malkin swooped in and jabbed a forehand shot past Montembeault’s left leg.

Suzuki put his team on the scoreboard 1:10 into the third period with his second goal.

Breaking the puck out of his own zone, Canadiens Rookie defenseman Kaiden Guhle chucked a backhand pass to the left wing for Suzuki, who gained the Offensive zone with all the momentum of a comet. With Penguins defenseman Kris Letang providing some pressure, Suzuki fired a wrister that squeaked through the equipment of goaltender Casey DeSmith then hit off the right post before trickling Loose in the blue paint. Suzuki circumnavigated his way around the cage and backhand-tapped the puck into the net.

Things were tied late in regulation at 17:40 of the third period. With Montembeault pulled for an extra attacker, Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin — a long-time Nemesis to the Penguins — set up shop on the right half wall of the Offensive zone then sneaked a seam pass to the low left Circle where Canadiens forward Cole Caufield swiped a one-timer past DeSmith’s right skate for his third goal.

DeSmith, in his first start of the season, made 36 saves on 39 shots in the defeat.