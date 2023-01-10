Penguins play the Canucks following Guentzel’s 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (17-19-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-13-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks after Jake Guentzel’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Penguins’ 4-1 win.

Pittsburgh has gone 10-4-4 in home games and 20-13-6 overall. The Penguins have conceded 117 goals while scoring 127 for a +10 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 17-19-3 record overall and a 9-9-2 record in road games. The Canucks have gone 17-4-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The Matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Canucks won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 20 goals and 27 assists for the Penguins. Guentzel has scored four goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has one goal and 30 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has scored eight goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Tristan Jarry: day to day (lower-body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

