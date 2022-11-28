Penguin Playbook Basketball Edition to Start Tuesday Evening

The basketball version of the Penguin Playbook Coaches Radio Show will begin this Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, as YSU’s men’s and women’s teams get set to open Horizon League play.

The show, presented by Southwoods Health, is scheduled to run 11 times on Tuesdays from 5-7 pm through the end of February on 1390 WNIO and iHeartRadio. It will feature interviews with head coaches Jerrod Calhoun and John Barnes as well as segments with Assistant coaches, student-athletes and various other guests. It will be Hosted by YSU basketball play-by-play Voices Robb Schmidt and Drae Smith.

Similar to the football edition, the show will be broadcast live from the Quaker Steak and Lube locations in Austintown and Boardman. The first five dates – Nov. 29, Dec. 13, Dec. 27, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 – will air from the Austintown restaurant, and the next six – Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 28 – will be held at the Boardman location.

Both programs will begin their Horizon League schedules this weekend. The YSU men will start by playing at Northern Kentucky on Thursday at 7 pm, and they will also play at Wright State on Sunday at 1 pm The women will play at NKU on Friday at 7 pm, and they’ll follow the men for a doubleheader against the Raiders at the Nutter Center on Sunday at 4 pm