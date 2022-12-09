Penguin and Jaipur Literature Festival announce a Mentorship Program for Unpublished Writers

New Delhi, 9 December 2022: The leading Publishing house in India, Penguin Random House India, marks its 35th year in India with the launch of a one-of-a-kind platform to discover and mentor Emerging Writers from the country, in association with the world’s largest literary festival, the Jaipur Literature Festival. Titled The Perfect Pitch, it is a mentorship initiative to Scout for the best pitch for unpublished, submission-ready work by aspiring Writers and storytellers, where the candidates can win an opportunity to be guided by experts in Publishing and the literary world and polish their pitch. The Editor Recommends, a fast-growing, popular literary social media influencer, comes on board as a knowledge partner for this program.

Aspiring writers from all over the country are invited to present the pitch of their finished manuscripts to a jury panel made up of editors, literary experts, and notable authors. Call for entries opens today, 7 December, and closes on 25 December. Criteria and guidelines are listed in the annexure. The Finalists will be invited to Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 to present their pitches to the esteemed jury and in front of an audience in an exclusive session. Jaipur Literature Festival is scheduled from 19 January to 23 January.

The Writer with the best pitch will be awarded an opportunity to be mentored in one-on-one sessions with experienced Editors from Penguin who have commissioned best-selling and award-winning works, an acclaimed author who has published with Penguin and Shreya Punj, also known as The Editor Recommends. The winner’s work will also be considered for a book deal with Penguin, should it meet the publishing house’s requirements.