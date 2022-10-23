Peng Third After Second Round Of Golf Club Of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Washington’s Bo Peng remains in strong contention at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, after carding a 3-under 69 in the second round Saturday.

Peng shot a 4-under 68 in Friday’s opening round, leaving him 7-under for the tournament, good for a tie for third place, three shots back of the leader, Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai (10-under).

As a team, the Huskies are in seventh place through two rounds, having shot a 2-under 286 Saturday. After a 282 on Friday, the UW is 8-under for the tournament.

“We had a bit of a mixed bag today and plenty of highlights,” said Husky Coach Alan Murray . “It was another really good round from Bo, and a great back nine of 3-under par was impressive.”

Peng made two bogies on his first nine, along with two birdies, but carded three birdies and six pars on his second nine to finish 3-under for the round.

Teddy Lin had the next-best round for the UW on Saturday, making five birdies for a 1-under 71. Through two rounds, he’s tied for 42nd at 2-over.

“Teddy battled back tremendously after a tough start to his day,” Murray noted. He was 4-under for his last 13 holes and really dug deep. I’m proud of his efforts today.”

Taehoon Song carded an even-par 72 Saturday, with three birdies and three bogies, which all came over a stretch of just seven holes. At 1-under overall, he’s tied for 30th.

“Taehoon was 2-under for his back nine, and shot even par,” Murray said. “and was steady once again.

Both Petr Hruby and Joshua Koo turned in 3-over 75s Saturday. Hruby is 2-over overall, tied for 38th place, while Koo is 3-over and tied for 50th.

“Petr made a good birdie on his last hole to count for us, but was a little disappointed with how he finished up,” Murray said. “Josh had it going until a triple bogey on his 13th derailed him, but he showed really positive signs again today. It was a good learning experience for him, and I am sure he will be determined to get back out there tomorrow.”

The Huskies play the third and final round Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia.

“We need to make a move tomorrow and try to catch some of the teams ahead of us,” Murray concluded. “Lots of good things happening but we just need to be a little Cleaner on and around the greens I feel. I believe we have a really good round within us.”