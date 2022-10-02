Penalty kick gives Central men a soccer loss

Next Match: Iowa Central CC 10/5/2022 | 4 p.m October 05 (Wed) / 4 pm Iowa Central CC History

DUBUQUE — Another penalty kick was the difference in a 1-0 loss for the Central College men’s soccer team against the University of Dubuque Saturday.

Central (1-7-1, 0-1-0 American Rivers Conference) has now conceded on penalty kicks three times in the last four matches. Two of the three came in one-goal contests. Dubuque converted the penalty kick in the 64th minute of a scoreless match.

“It’s always a very difficult way to lose a game,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “I thought we were worthy of a draw today. I thought 0-0 would have been a fair result. They got the moment and took advantage of it.”

Central has only allowed nine goals outside of penalty kicks this season.

“It was another strong defensive performance by the entire team, especially in the back,” Laidlaw said. “In particular I thought Spencer Taylor (freshman, Norwalk) and Trysten Vasquez (freshman, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) played well in the back. Kosuke Takahashi (freshman, Kisarazu City, Japan, Gyosei International School) gave us good minutes off the bench.”

Central outshot Dubuque 15-14 and had a 6-2 advantage on corner kicks.

“The team continues to battle and believe and that’s critical at this time of year,” Laidlaw said.

Central travels to Wartburg College Wednesday in Waverly for a 7:30 pm match.

“Every match counts in this league,” Laidlaw said. “We simply have to find a way to score goals and start picking up points in the league standings. Our goal is to get into the conference tournament and that goal is still within reach.”