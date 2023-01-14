Pelzer Golf Hawaiian Paradise Pro-Am – Results

The 2023 Pelzer Golf Hawaiian Paradise Pro-Am is underway at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. We have teams in Hawaii for seven days, enjoying the Sunshine and Hospitality of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa on one of Hawaii’s most beautiful islands. We with our amazing title Sponsor Craig Pelzer welcome the players for Round 1 and 3 to the very popular Royal Kaanapali Course, while Round 2 will be played on the challenging Kaanapali Kai Course in between excursions on a helicopter tour, a visit to the top of Mauna Kea, deep sea fishing and just soaking up some rays on the beach.

The Pelzer Golf Hawaiian Paradise Pro-Am Championship is a five-man team of one professional and four amateurs playing Stableford competitions. There are daily team prizes, daily professional prizes, daily Amateur Gross and net prizes, as well as overall prizes for the professionals and teams.

Teams will play Saturday, January 14 on the Royal Kaanapali Course, then Monday, January 16 on the Kaanapali Kai Course, before returning to the Royal Kaanapali Course to give it one more shot in the final round on Tuesday, January 17.

Two rounds will be held on the very popular Royal Kaanapali Course that begins at sea level. The course hugs the shoreline before winding its way to the West Maui Mountain foothills. Legendary Arnold Palmer was quoted as saying that the 18th hole was one of the best and most challenging finishing holes he had ever played. The hole plays longer than it looks, hugging the brackish water canal the entire length of the fairway and green, making it a memorable last hole.

One round will be held on the challenging Kaanapali Kai Course featuring subtle, undulating greens with natural canals, trenches and lava rock boundaries which lie along many of the holes. The course is also beautifully landscaped with native flowers such as the Hawaii state flower Hibiscus, Bougainvillea and wonderfully smelling Plumeria, not to mention the prevalent Norfolk Pines and Coconut Trees that border many Fairways with sweeping views of the West Maui Coast and neighbor islands Molokai and Lanai.

CLICK HERE– to view the Pelzer Golf Hawaiian Paradise Pro-Am Championship results once they have been posted for the day.