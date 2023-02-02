Pella’s Fessler Named American Rivers Conference’s Coordinator of Volleyball Officiating | KNIA KRLS Radio

A long-time Iowa Hall of Fame high school volleyball Coach based in Pella has been named the American Rivers Conference’s Coordinator of Volleyball Officiating. Bob Fessler has worked for 23 years as a high school volleyball coach, in addition to serving as a high school Athletic director for 17 years and club volleyball Coach for 11 years. The announcement was made today by Dan Hammes, Commissioner of the ARC.

“Bob Fessler’s tenure within the volleyball community, experience as an official and coordinator, along with his commitment to officiating will be a real asset to the ARC,” stated Dan Hammes, ARC Commissioner. “We feel extremely fortunate to have him in the role of Coordinator and look forward to many more years of association in one of the best NCAA Division III conferences in the country.” Fessler replaces Jim Beyer, who served the conference every year since the hiring of a full-time commissioner in 2001. “We thank Jim for his many years with the conference, both as an official and as the leader of our volleyball officiating staff,” Hammes added.

Fessler has a background of experience around the sport of volleyball as he is currently the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials (PAVO) Chairman for Iowa, USA/Iowa Region Board President, NCAA/PAVO Collegiate volleyball official, USA junior national volleyball official, and NFHS volleyball official. Additionally, Fessler is the volleyball officials assignor for the Heart of America Athletic Conference, an NAIA league.

Fessler was selected to the Iowa High School Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2019. Additionally, Fessler was on the American Volleyball Coaches Association High School Awards Committee from 2010-2020 serving the Midwest Region. He resides in Pella, and serves as a physical education teacher and the head boys golf coach at Pella High School.