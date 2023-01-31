Pella Volleyball Hires New Head Coach | KNIA KRLS Radio

The Pella High School Activities Department has announced the hiring of the next leader of Pella Volleyball.

Sam Sheldon, pending school board approval, has been hired to lead Pella Volleyball for the 2023 season and beyond. She has also accepted a high school math teaching position at Pella High School. Sam has been an Assistant volleyball Coach for Ankeny High School for the past five years, including the varsity Assistant Coach since 2019. While at Ankeny, Coach Sheldon has been an integral part of five state tournament appearances, three conference Championships and a 2020 5A State Championship.

Prior to her time at Ankeny, Sam was an Assistant volleyball Coach for Knoxville High School for two years, including the 2017 South Central Conference Champions. Sam graduated from Johnston High School and played collegiate volleyball at Coe College. Sam is married to Ryan Sheldon, social studies teacher and wrestling coach for the Ankeny Hawks. Sam and Ryan have a son, Jesse (5), and daughter, Joey (2).

“I am honored to become a part of the Pella Community and serve as both a teacher and to lead the Pella Volleyball program. I am so excited about this opportunity because of the people that I am beginning and continuing to meet. Their love for this program and desire for success is evident. I am looking forward to getting to work in serving all those who are involved and care so deeply.”

– Sam Sheldon, Head Volleyball Coach

“We couldn’t be more excited for the future of Pella Volleyball under the leadership of Coach Sheldon. Coach Sheldon has an extensive background in volleyball and has an unmatched passion for developing her student-athletes into great people. It was very evident in Coach Sheldon’s interview and throughout the hiring process that she prioritizes relationships above all else. Her combination of relationship building and volleyball success and expertise makes her the perfect fit for Pella Volleyball, Pella High School and the entire Pella Community.”

– Matt Fouch, Activities Director