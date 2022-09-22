Pella FFA Transitions from Summer to Fall | KNIA KRLS Radio

The transition from summer to fall was busy for Pella FFA students. Maylei Ruggles is the Pella FFA Reporter for 2022-23 academic year, and she submitted several updates to KNIA/KRLS:

County Fair



The county fair is an opportunity for FFA members to show off their passions and hard work from the summer. Pella FFA members either attended the Marion or Mahaska county fair, three of which raised sheep on the Pella FFA Sheep Farm. These future producers learned how to administer shots, calculate feed, and even how to shear their own lamb. Another member showed her dog at the Mahaska county fair and got Reserved Champion! “I felt very proud of how my dog ​​did and felt accomplished in my training with her”, said junior Taylor Klyn.

Photo: Taylor Klyn

State Fair

The Iowa State Fair started on August 11th and lasted until the 21st, but the Pella FFA was preparing for this all summer. Pella FFA had nearly 70 projects displayed and some members volunteered in places like the Animals Learning Center. Our Ag Mechanics team placed 4th overall and our whole chapter also placed 4th overall in the state. “It felt really good to get third place, my plaque was in front of everyone there at the fair and after putting in hard work it felt nice to get recognition”, said sophomore Caleb Van Essen.

Photo: (Left to Right) Shaela Van Wyk, Lorin Mart, Caleb Van Essen, Rylan Van Dyk, Calleigh Vander Wilt (Photo at Top of Page)

—

Back to School BBQ



School is back in session! On August 24th th Pella FFA held their annual ‘Back to School BBQ’ at the North Overlook Shelter House, where 110 current and aspiring FFA members and their families got together for the night and celebrated another good year together. The Pella FFA Parents and Supporters were kind enough to cook dinner for all the students and their parents. “It was nice seeing some returning members, as well as some new people. I also really enjoyed playing kickball with them as an icebreaker activity”, said junior Connor WesterKamp.