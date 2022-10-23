Pella Christian Volleyball Travels to West Burlington for Semifinal Match Monday | KNIA KRLS Radio

Photo Courtesy of Troy L. Hugen Photography

The Pella Christian volleyball team travels to West Burlington Monday night to take on the #10 ranked Falcons in the Class 2A Region 8 semifinals.

The 25-14 Eagles took down Pleasantville 3-1 in the quarterfinal match of regional play last Wednesday, while West Burlington improved to 35-6 with a 3-0 sweep over Van Buren. Monday night’s semifinal match between third-seeded Pella Christian and second-seeded West Burlington marks the first time that the two schools have squared off in the Varsity Bound Era.

Pella Christian enters Monday night with hopes of reaching their regional championship for the first time since the 2018-2019 season. The Falcons Meanwhile are looking to make it back-to-back trips to the regional championship. While PC has a long road-trip ahead of them, head Coach Tammi Wight is thrilled to have a chance at competing against one of the top programs in Class 2A.

“I’m actually pretty excited to play them because I know that they’re a solid team and we usually play pretty well when we play good teams. So, I don’t know (how it will go) but super excited. Not super excited about the long road trip, but I am fairly excited that we’re going somewhere to play.”

First serve between the Eagles and Falcons at West Burlington High School is scheduled for 7 pm Monday.