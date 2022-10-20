Pella Christian Volleyball Downs Pleasantville in Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals | KNIA KRLS Radio

Marion County schools Pella Christian and Pleasantville squared off on Eagle Lane Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Region 8 volleyball playoffs, and it was the Eagles who advanced to the semifinals as they defeated the Trojans 3-1.

The first set was close through the first 17 points, as Pella Christian held a slim 10-7 advantage. The Eagles went on a six-point run to push that lead to 16-7 before taking the set 25-13. Much like the first set, the second set was tightly contested with the score being tied at 10-10. This time it was the Trojans who went on a run to grab a 19-11 lead. Pleasantville pushed the advantage to 21-13 before the Eagles responded with their own 7-1 run, but ultimately the Trojans stifled the Rally to win the second set 25-20.

The early theme continued into the third set, as the score was tied 5-5 early on. The Eagles went on to hold multiple double digit leads from there to take the third set 25-13. Set four was yet again tightly contested, with the two teams finding themselves tied at 15-15. A 6-0 run in favor of Pella Christian gave them enough momentum to finish off the match with a 25-20 win.

Eagles head Coach Tammi Wight said that while the first postseason match is always nerve-wracking, she was glad her team got off to a good start in regional play.

“The first game of the postseason is always a challenge. They don’t play fast paced like we’re used to seeing. Sometimes when we face those teams that play a little bit differently than us or a little slower paced, we struggle. And so, I knew it would be a little bit of a struggle and we seem to always struggle a little bit at home too, so I’m just happy that we came out strong.”

Pella Christian improved to 25-14 overall and Advances to the semifinals to play at #10 ranked West Burlington on Monday. Pleasantville ends their season with a 20-19 overall record and says Goodbye to one senior, Olivia Anthony.