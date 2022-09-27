Pella Christian Volleyball and Cross Country in Action Tonight | KNIA KRLS Radio

It will be a busy Tuesday for Pella Christian, as the Eagles cross country teams will split up to run in two separate events and the volleyball team travels to take on Little Hawkeye Conference Rival Oskaloosa.

Continuing the trend of first-time occurrences in the five-year tenure of Head Coach Mike Buchheit, the Pella Christian cross country teams will field two varsity teams to run in the Williamsburg and Knoxville Invitationals. Eagles Head Coach Mike Buchheit said that it will be a different experience for the team but that it will give them a better idea of ​​how they stack up against some of the top teams in the state.

“It’s a unique opportunity that I appreciate Dan Branderhorst, our AD, help us work through this and the kids, I wasn’t sure how the kids were going to react to that, but they really are reacting to it well. And I think it’s kind of fun because it allows more kids the opportunity to compete at that varsity level. But as it relates to the Williamsburg Invite kind of the why of going there, we’ve got five to six ranked teams on both the boy’s side and girl’s side that are going to be running in that meeting. So yeah, it’s a good chance to see, you know, are we truly where we think we are when it comes to the rankings and the postseason.”

Meanwhile in Oskaloosa, the Pella Christian volleyball team will put their seven-match winning streak on the line against an Indians team that has won four out of their last five matches. While they hold the all-time series advantage 9-8, the Eagles have struggled in recent years against Oskaloosa dropping the last four meetings between the two schools.

The first of Pella Christian’s three events to begin will be the Knoxville Cross Country Invitational, which begins at 4:15 pm The Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational then starts at 4:30 pm, and first serve for the Eagles’ volleyball match at Oskaloosa will be at 7:15 p.m