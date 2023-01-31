Pella Christian Hosts Newton for Basketball Doubleheader | KNIA KRLS Radio

Photo Courtesy of Troy L. Hugen Photography

Pella Christian hosts Newton Tonight in a Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader at Eagle Lane.

After starting league play 0-8, the PC girls are looking for their second win in their last three contests as they’ll be playing a Cardinal Squad that is also 1-9 in the conference. Newton won the earlier matchup between the two clubs, 44-41, but Pella Christian Coach Jordan Dyk will have his full complement of players for tonight’s game, something he didn’t have on January third.

“Last time we played Newton, we didn’t have Faith Kacmarynski and we had two kids gone on a trip for Winterim, so I think having our roster here will help us big time. We know who we have to defend, so I think we have a real good chance. We can’t take them for granted though, they’re still a good team. We have to go out and execute on defense and score some baskets.”

The boys game will feature two teams that are in a four-way log jam fighting for second place in the conference. Newton is 7-3, tied with Norwalk for second, while Pella Christian comes in at 6-4, tied with Dallas Center-Grimes for fourth. The Cardinals beat the Eagles 50-42 four weeks ago.

Tonight’s doubleheader starts at 6:15 and can be heard on the KRLS2 stream at www.kniakrls.com, or viewed on the Pella Christian YouTube channel. Pregame starts at 6:00.