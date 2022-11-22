Pelicans vs. Warriors odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 21 predictions from proven computer models

The Golden State Warriors (8-9) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) at 8 pm ET Monday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. New Orleans is 5-3 at home, while the Warriors are 1-8 on the road. The Warriors are coming off a 127-120 win over the Houston Texans, while the Pelicans are looking to bounce back from a 117-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, who are all getting an extra night of rest, while New Orleans star power forward Zion Williamson (foot) is listed as probable, but will be a game time decision. Andrew Wiggins (rest) is also questionable for Golden State.

New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230. Before making any Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Warriors and just locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Warriors:

Pelicans vs. Warriors spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans vs. Warriors over/under: 230 points

Pelicans vs. Warriors money line: New Orleans -225, Golden State 185

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Friday, falling 117-109. Despite the loss, New Orleans had strong showings from small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and seven assists, and power forward Larry Nance Jr., who had 16 points along with eight boards.

Power forward Zion Williamson is trending towards playing tonight, which would obviously provide a huge boost to the New Orleans front court. Prior to its loss to the Celtics, New Orleans had won three straight games. The Pelicans’ big three of Ingram, Williamson, and CJ McCollum combine to average 63.5 points, 16.9 rebounds, and 14.8 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Golden State has finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, winning 127-120. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-14 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 33 points and 15 assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Warriors are opting to rest Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and possibly Andrew Wiggins against the Pelicans on Monday night. Golden State will lean heavily on shooting guard Jordan Poole to pick up the slack and keep them in the game. Poole is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists per game this season.

