Pelicans vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Golden State @ New Orleans
Current Records: Golden State 3-6; New Orleans 4-3
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.22 points per game before their contest Friday. They might have tired legs after a Matchup Yesterday as they head on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 pm ET Nov. 4 at Smoothie King Center. Bragging rights belong to Golden State for now since they’re up 23-6 across their past 29 matchups.
The Warriors lost a Heartbreaker to the Orlando Magic when they met in March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Golden State was just a bucket shy of a win and fell 130-129 to Orlando. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine dimes.
Speaking of close games: New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-117. Despite their loss, the Pelicans got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. power forward Zion Williamson, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to five boards, was the best among equals.
The Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 pm ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports – New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.49
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 10, 2022 – Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2022 – New Orleans 101 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 05, 2021 – Golden State 126 vs. New Orleans 85
- May 14, 2021 – Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 122
- May 04, 2021 – New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 103
- May 03, 2021 – Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 23, 2020 – New Orleans 115 vs. Golden State 101
- Dec 20, 2019 – Golden State 106 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 17, 2019 – New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 28, 2019 – Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 123
- Apr 09, 2019 – Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 – Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 – Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 – Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 – Golden State 118 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 04, 2018 – New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 – Golden State 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 28, 2018 – Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 – New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 – Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 – Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 – Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Apr 08, 2017 – Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 – Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 – Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 – Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 – Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 31, 2015 – Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 120
- Oct 27, 2015 – Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95