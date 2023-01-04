Pelicans vs. Rockets: New Orleans Regroups Due To Injuries

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) will start getting used to playing without Zion Williamson against the Houston Rockets (10-27). Williamson (hamstring) pulled up with a limp against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Williamson, Brandon Ingram (toe), and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) will all miss out on the visit from the Houston Rockets, who will be missing Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness).

The Rockets have lost 9 of their last 10 games. Kevin Porter Jr. (25 points, 55.0% FG, 6 assists) and Alperen Sengun (16 points, 71.4% FG, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) did put a scare into Dallas earlier this week though, so the Pelicans will have to utilize their deep bench to keep pace in the Western Conference Chase for home-court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Dec 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head Coach Willie Green looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When: January 4 @ 7 PM CST

January 4 @ 7 PM CST Where: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports New Orleans Listen: 99.5 WRNO

CJ McCollum’s push for an All-Star spot starts in earnest now. He scored 42 points on a career- and franchise-high 11 made three-pointers against the Philadelphia 76ers in a home win back in December. Williamson was hurt in the return game to the City of Brotherly Love.

Jonas Valanciunas gives head Coach Willie Green another respected Veteran to lean on. Past those two stalwarts though, the Pelicans need some of the younger guys to step up. The heralded draft class of Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Trey Murphy III has been streaky as of late.

Alvarado had 38 points in the December 4 home win over the Denver Nuggets. Since then the Georgia Tech alum is 10/51 from beyond the three-point arc. Murphy III has as many games scoring 9 points or less as he does 12 or more in the last dozen games. Jones has only made more than one three-pointer just eight times all season, but there have been 12 games where he has missed every outside shot.

Jones and Naji Marshall should be able to give Eric Gordon and Jalen Green trouble defensively. Jalen Green is shooting only 39.6% from the field and 28.3% on 3-pointers over his last 18 games and the Rockets have fallen into last place based on Offensive efficiency and overall record.

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon in particular is souring on his Lottery team situation and seems to be pushing for a trade before the NBA Trade Deadline.

The former New Orleans player said of Houston, “There’s no improvement. The same old thing all year,” Gordon elaborated. “We have a small margin for error…It’s a lot of things. It’s the mindset. You got to play for one another. Do what’s right by your teammates. If you do that, it’d be more fun. You give give yourself a better chance to win.”

Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez should get that chance. Both can contribute some lead-stretching minutes against Houston’s backup big men. Dyson Daniels and Devonte’ Graham will get shuffled in and out depending on the matchup and how the night is going for the short-handed Pelicans.

New Orleans won the first game of this season’s series 119-106 on November 13. The Pelicans are sixth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game, but that’s usually led by Zion Williamson.

McCollum and Co. have proven capable of running out to wins as the favored team even when shorthanded. It’s a testament to the team’s depth, but that depth will be tested greatly over the coming weeks. It all starts with the first of only six home games in January. The Pelicans will have to protect their home court even without two All-Stars suiting up.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Houston: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

New Orleans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

