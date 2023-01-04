Pelicans vs. Rockets: New Orleans Regroups Due To Injuries

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) will start getting used to playing without Zion Williamson against the Houston Rockets (10-27). Williamson (hamstring) pulled up with a limp against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Williamson, Brandon Ingram (toe), and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) will all miss out on the visit from the Houston Rockets, who will be missing Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness).

