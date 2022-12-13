Pelicans vs. Jazz odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 13 predictions from proven computer models

The Utah Jazz will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 pm ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are 15-14 overall and 9-5 at home, while New Orleans is 18-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Jazz won in overtime when these two played in October, and the teams split their four-game series last season.

New Orleans is favored by 2 points in the latest Jazz vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232.5. Before Entering any Pelicans vs. Jazz picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Pelicans spread: Jazz +2

Jazz vs. Pelicans over/under: 232.5 points

Jazz vs. Pelicans money line: Utah +110, New Orleans -130

Jazz vs. Pelicans picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as it fell 115-110 to the Denver Nuggets. The top scorer for Utah was shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (27 points).

The Jazz were without their top three players in terms of minutes per game as Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley did not play, nor did their top reserve in Collin Sexton. All but Sexton (hamstring) will return on Tuesday with hopes of ending Utah’s recent slide. After starting the year 10-3, the Jazz are just 5-11 over their last 16 games.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans won 129-124 over the Suns in overtime. The Pelicans’ success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 35 points in addition to eight boards, and point guard CJ McCollum, who had 29 points and seven assists.

New Orleans has the best record in the Western Conference thanks to a balanced team that ranks fifth in offensive efficiency and third in defensive efficiency. The Pelicans are second in the NBA with 8.9 steals per game as six different players are averaging at least one swipe per night. Brandon Ingram (toe) is out while Herbert Jones (ankle) is expected to return after missing the last five games.

How to make Pelicans vs. Jazz Picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.