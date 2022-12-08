Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans becoming adept at overcoming key absences

There are a range of impressive statistics that demonstrate how valuable New Orleans’ depth has been during its 15-8 start, including bench scoring (36.8 ppg, eighth among 30 teams in the NBA) and reserve plus-minus (+51, third). Perhaps the most enlightening numbers, however, come from the Pelicans’ records in games without some of their best players. After going 7-20 when Brandon Ingram didn’t play last season, New Orleans is 6-2 this season (Ingram has been ruled out of Wednesday’s 7 pm home game vs. Detroit). The Pelicans are 3-2 when Zion Williamson doesn’t play in 2022-23, compared to 2-9 in his previous full season of 2020-21. They’re also 3-1 when CJ McCollum isn’t available.

Other notes from Wednesday’s shootaround:

New Orleans essentially has seven players shooting 40 percent from three-point range this season (if you round up Devonte’ Graham’s 39.6 rate). In addition to a defense that’s performing at a level few expected (third in the NBA with a rating of 108.0), it’s a category that represents a huge jump compared to preseason projections. Jose Alvarado’s Sunday Perimeter barrage lifted him to 40.4 percent, after he was at 36.1 prior to draining eight treys vs. Denver. …

Reserve forward Naji Marshall after shootaround on how Vital it’s been for the Pelicans to rise all the way to third in defense: “Defense wins games. A lot of games, close games, hard-fought games. I think we all know that and understand the offensive power we have. To complete that, it’s bringing it on the defensive end every night.” Jonas Valanciunas on why improvement has occurred: “Being locked in. Knowing the schemes. Knowing where to be, timing, spacing. It’s a lot of X’s and O’s, but if you put it all together, it works.”

Offensive efficiency rank: 23 (110.2)

Defensive efficiency rank: 29 (117.2)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: The plan was for it to be second-year standout guard Cade Cunningham, but he’s only played in 12 games due to injury and hasn’t been in uniform since Nov. 9. Instead, wing Sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic has stepped into the role of No. 1 option, consistently delivering quality performances during Detroit’s recent upswing in results. Bogdanovic scored 30 and 31 points in the Pistons’ notable wins Thursday and Tuesday over Dallas and Miami, respectively.

On the rise: Rookie guard Jaden Ivey was supposed to join Cunningham all season in one of the league’s most exciting young backcourts. The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey has registered double-digit points in 20 of his 22 appearances this season. The lightning-quick Purdue product is third among first-year pros in scoring average (15.6) and tied for first in assists (4.2 apg).

Previous Game Starting Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Notes: This group is 1-2. Detroit has already used 10 different starting lineups this season. The most common is 3-8 and consists of Cunningham, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Saddiq Bey. … The Pistons’ only combination with a winning record is 2-1 (same as Tuesday’s lineup, but with Isaiah Livers instead of Stewart in the frontcourt). … Detroit is 14th in the Eastern Conference, ahead of Orlando.

CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 2-0. New Orleans has used seven different starting lineups this season. The most common is 6-4 and consists of what was the planned first string Entering 2022-23. … The Pelicans now have four different combinations Sporting a winning record in multiple starts, including going 4-2 when Alvarado is a starter. … New Orleans is second in the West, trailing 16-8 Phoenix by a half-game.

TUNNEL VISION

It’s easy for many in New Orleans to look ahead to this weekend (two-game home series vs. Phoenix). It’s easy to continue basking in the glow of Sunday’s Spectacular performance by Alvarado and the Squad overall. It may even be easy to start paying considerable attention to the West standings. None of that is important Wednesday when the opening tip is tossed in the Smoothie King Center. Detroit is the opponent, and the Pistons have been feeling frisky lately, going 3-1 in their last four road games, with victories at Denver, Utah and Miami. Detroit also beat Dallas in overtime last week.

DEFEND HOMECOURT

It’s been a Pelicans goal in recent years to establish a formidable Homecourt advantage in the Smoothie King Center. That seems to be coming to fruition lately, as New Orleans has gone 7-1 on its home floor since Nov. 12, with the Lone defeat coming vs. NBA-best Boston. During the same timeframe, the Pelicans have the league’s No. 1 defense (104.8 rating) and net rating (+11.7, Boston is second at +10.6).