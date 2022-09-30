Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Trey Murphy showing growth in more ways than one

According to a long-standing, Sacred tradition within NBA Locker rooms, new players aren’t able to shed their Rookie status until regular season game No. 1 of their second pro year. As such, when New Orleans Rookies were called upon Thursday to sing “Happy Birthday” to a Pelicans staff member who was born on Sept. 29, returnees Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado were all obliged to join the chorus.

After guard Devonte’ Graham was asked Thursday whether Murphy is still being tasked with rookie duties, Graham smiled and pointed out that the University of Virginia product is still “a rookie until the first regular season game. So he’s still getting my towels for me when I need towels, (or) if I need Chick-Fil-A. I might call him and tell him to bring some Krispy Kreme Donuts to the house. He’s got a couple more days (before the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn), so I’ve got to use them while I can.”

Devonte’ Graham is the Pelicans’ growth in Willie Green’s second year | Pelicans Training Camp 2022

Like Jones and Alvarado, Murphy ultimately made a significant impact in 2021-22, filling a key role for New Orleans in its second-half turnaround and trip to the Western Conference playoffs. The forward showed growth this offseason – both figuratively and literallysaying he’s an inch taller than last season, now 6-foot-10 – and has impressed during the early portion of training camp.

“The biggest thing with Trey is physical,” head Coach Willie Green said after Thursday’s practice. “They look better. He’s stronger, quicker. They say he grew an inch over the summer, so that’s a positive. He’s another guy who had experience from last year. Coming in this year, he somewhat knows what to expect. He’s getting to his spots quicker, getting his shots off.”

“I think he’s gotten so much better,” third-year forward Naji Marshall said. “They play more physically. He’s hitting Deeper Threes now. His three-point is more consistent and he’s getting to the rack finishing. You love to see his work coming to light.”

Willie Green talks Pelicans roster on day three | Pelicans Training Camp 2022

Other notes after Thursday’s practice:

Graham is Lottery pick Dyson Daniels, who was selected No. 8 overall in June: “He’s doing good. Obviously a great passer, great point guard, sees the floor well. He’s still got to learn more of the plays and the system, being in his first year. But he’s been looking good.” …

Reserve center Willy Hernangomez returned to practice Thursday after tweaking his hamstring. Green: “They looked fine. The training staff has done a great job getting him back. He had a heck of a summer, winning (EuroBasket) MVP. So we want to be careful, but at the same time, he’s looking to gain some rhythm.” ..